Lavrov to hold talks with Indian foreign minister in New Delhi on May 13 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his visit to New Delhi, with the parties set to discuss the situation in the Middle East, as well as energy cooperation and trade, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"The foreign ministers will exchange views on current international and regional issues. They plan to pay special attention to the situation in the Middle East. They are expected to coordinate their approaches to cooperation within the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20," the ministry said.

The statement stressed that the ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation. "These include expanding trade, intensifying efforts to establish sustainable transport, logistics, and financial channels protected from unlawful external pressure, deepening energy cooperation, and increasing collaboration in science and space technology," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.