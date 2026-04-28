Russia can help Indonesia boost energy, food — ambassador

TOKYO, April 28. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation with Russia could help Indonesia strengthen its energy and food security amid global economic tensions, Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Sergey Tolchenov said.

"Today, no country can provide its own energy and food independently. Bilateral ties between Indonesia and the Russian Federation can contribute to Indonesia's energy and food security," the diplomat said at an event organized by the Jakarta Globe.

Tolchenov noted that the war in the Middle East, which has driven up oil prices, shows how a regional conflict can disrupt the global economy. He recalled that ties between Russia and Indonesia were significantly strengthened after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto last year.

The ambassador acknowledged that Western sanctions against Russia hinder the development of bilateral relations but assured that trade between the two countries does not violate international law. "We all abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization," he stressed.

On April 14, following talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said that Indonesia and Russia had reached an agreement on the supply of Russian oil and liquefied petroleum gas to the Asian country. According to Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, the countries reached a number of agreements on long-term cooperation in energy and mineral resources following talks in Moscow between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.