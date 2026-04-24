Russia may ratify UN cybercrime convention in 2026 — senior senator

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A draft federal law on the ratification of the UN convention against cybercrime may be submitted to the State Duma in the coming months, Konstantin Kosachev, Federation Council Deputy Speaker, said at a press conference following the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Russia is actively preparing to complete its preparations for ratification and to submit this document [the convention] to the State Duma. <...> The bill on ratification <...> will hopefully appear in the State Duma in the coming months. And we expect to complete this ratification by the end of this year," Kosachev stated.

The convention requires ratification by at least 40 parliaments worldwide to enter into force. So far, only Qatar and Azerbaijan have ratified it, he added.