Russia for dialogue with the West but will not be obtrusive — ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Russia supports dialogue with the West, but it does not intend to be obtrusive, Russia’s ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev has told the media reporters.

"Western Europe's course toward militarization is completely counterproductive, and there is absolutely no positive movement toward dialogue here," Nechayev said. "While we are in favor of dialogue and will not abandon it, we also do not plan to impose ourselves," Nechayev emphasized.

On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with alleged "direct threats against targets in Germany." Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense published the addresses in Europe, including Germany, of manufacturers of drones and components for the Ukrainian armed forces.