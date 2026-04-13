Putin to hold talks with Indonesian president in Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is coming to Russia with a working visit, at the Kremlin on Monday.

According to the Kremlin press service, the leaders will discuss the current state and future prospects of the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as current international and regional issues.

Earlier, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono said Subianto plans to address during the talks "an issue of strategic importance" for the country, namely the global geopolitics and the energy situation. Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said the country is interested in importing Russian oil to ensure fuel supplies amid global market instability linked to tensions in the Middle East. The Russian Embassy in Jakarta told TASS that Moscow is ready to consider a possible request from Indonesia regarding oil supplies.

Subianto last visited Russia in December 2025. At the time, Putin said he would pay a return visit to Indonesia in 2026 or 2027. The Russian president also noted strong prospects for bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and praised the ties between Moscow and Jakarta in military-technical cooperation.