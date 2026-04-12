Putin to hold talks with Indonesian president in Moscow on April 13 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Moscow on April 13, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be making a working visit to our country," the statement reads.

"The two leaders will discuss the current state of Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership and ways to strengthen it, as well as pressing international and regional issues," the Kremlin press service added.