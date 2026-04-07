Russia enlisting even more soldiers than expected, defense minister says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are recruiting more than enough contract soldiers, with new units being formed in accordance with plans, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"I can only say that it (contracting servicemen to the Russian army - TASS) is proceeding ahead of schedule. All plans are being implemented, new units formed," he said while inspecting a new military recruitment center building in Moscow.

According to the minister, special attention is being paid to the training of soldiers and team building measures. "This especially concerns unmanned systems troops," he added.