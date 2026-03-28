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Russian MP convinced Zelensky's requests to West may lead to world war

Leonid Slutsky says Zelensky is a master of "repeating his mistakes" and "crossing red lines"

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s demands on the West, namely NATO membership and nuclear weapons, are a direct path to World War III, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party, said.

"Zelensky lacks a survival instinct. He is demanding ‘security guarantees’ from the West that are fundamentally unacceptable: NATO membership and nuclear weapons. Both of these are a direct path to World War III," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker suggested that Zelensky’s "hysteria" over nuclear weapons could serve as confirmation of plans by France, the United Kingdom, and Germany to supply components to Kiev to develop such a bomb, which in turn would put the world on the brink of disaster if such a scenario were to become reality.

The LDPR leader called Zelensky a master of "repeating his mistakes" and "crossing red lines." He cited the 2022 Munich Security Conference as an example when Zelensky announced Ukraine’s intention to acquire nuclear weapons, thereby effectively provoking the start of the special military operation.

"This must be understood: the neo-Nazi regime has not abandoned its plans to create a new Hiroshima in Europe. In essence, Zelensky’s statement is also an admission that the Kiev regime is doomed and that its defeat is inevitable," Slutsky concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian media quoted Zelensky as saying that security guarantees for Ukraine must include the provision of nuclear weapons.

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Leonid SlutskyVladimir Zelensky
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