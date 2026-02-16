Russia to send team of 20 negotiators to Geneva talks — source

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation at the Geneva talks will be slightly expanded to 20 negotiators, a source told TASS.

"The delegation has been expanded to include about 20 people," the source said.

Switzerland has already approved all the visas at the insistence of the United States, the source said.

"Everyone's visas have already been approved," the agency's source said.

"The Americans put some pressure on the Swiss. They asked them to issue visas to all the declared participants promptly and ensure passage. They are actively involved in these issues."