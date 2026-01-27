SIMFEROPOL, January 27. /TASS/. European politicians, driven by revenge-seeking and neo-Nazi ideas, have spent decades formulating aggressive plans against Russia under the cover of democracy, but Russia stands ready to stop any enemy at any moment, State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea and member of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Mikhail Sheremet told TASS.

A Daily Telegraph article about last week's emergency EU summit in Brussels said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen updated the EU's debt rules, trying to get the bloc ready for a potential conflict with Russia within four years.

"I am certain that the flawed and revenge-driven policies of Ursula von der Leyen and other European leaders, who also support neo-Nazism, have alerted our humanist Russian society to the decades of treacherous plans for sudden aggression they have nurtured while pushing their version of democracy worldwide," the lawmaker said.

He added that Russia has learned hard lessons from its many trials. "Now, our kindness and humanity, which the West sees as weakness, will always be backed by a powerful fist, ready at any moment to stop any adversary," Sheremet stressed.

In early 2025, the European Commission announced a plan to raise €650 billion for military needs by allowing higher national debt, and allocated an additional €150 billion to boost defense spending.