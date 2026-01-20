Washington’s issues with Europe, other countries to take long time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The issues that have arisen between the US and Europe, as well as other countries, are here to stay, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference to sum up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"I get the feeling that these rather sporadic actions, primarily by the United States, and the issues that have arisen between the US and Europe, as well as the issues between the US and a large number of other countries, which are related to tariffs, sanctions, and other moves mostly reflecting heightened and unfair competition on global markets — all these processes will, I expect, persist for quite some time," he noted.

According to the Russian foreign minister, "today, when we are witnessing turbulent developments related to rising multipolarity, dialogue on ways to manage the multipolarity process is on the agenda." "It will take a long time. Some say it’s going to be an entire historical era, and I get what they are talking about. However, the process is inevitable," he added.