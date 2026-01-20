Lavrov highlights strategic relations between Russia, India

MOSCOW, January 20 /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi maintain close and strategic relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference to summarize the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"I would like to point to our specially privileged and strategic partnership with India, a country that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin visited in December last year," the top Russian diplomat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a two-day state visit to India on December 4-5, 2025, and was welcomed personally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, the Russian leader held a series of bilateral talks with Indian officials, took part in a Russian-Indian business forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial. Russia and India signed a number of bilateral agreements.