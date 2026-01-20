US moves to 'weaponize' outer space with non-nuclear arms — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The United States is moving to "weaponize" outer space, even if it is with non-nuclear arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It should be borne in mind that the United States is actively pursuing a course toward weaponizing outer space, placing weapons there," he said at a news conference summarizing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

The top Russian diplomat recalled that the United States refuses to support Russia’s initiative to not deploy any kind of weapons in outer space, saying that it would only support the non-deployment of nuclear weapons. "Threats to outer space are posed by the non-nuclear weapons the United States plans to deploy," Lavrov noted.