BELGOROD, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked ten municipalities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, launching over 70 drones, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Attacks on the town of Shebekino and the villages of Belyanka, Maximovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Chervona Dibrovka and Stadnikov in the Shebekinsky District involved 20 drones, of which 15 were jammed and downed. Three civilians suffered injuries in the district in the past day. <...> Two people were injured in a drone strike on a GAZelle vehicle in the town of Shebekino; one of them was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2, and the other man went to Rakityanskaya Central District Hospital and was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and a shrapnel injury to his chest," the statement reads.

Twelve drones attacked the Belgorodsky District, where several private houses and a power line were damaged. Attacks on the Volokonovsky District involved eight drones; damage was reported to private houses and a household building. Last night, a fixed-wing drone crashed in the district, damaging a household building, an administrative building, and a commercial facility. The Ukrainian military launched six drones at the Graivoronsky District, damaging three cars, two commercial facilities, and an administrative building.

Aid defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Gubkinsky District. A total of 11 drones attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky and Yakovlevsky districts. Private houses were damaged in the village of Luchki. Eighteen drones were launched at the Borisovsky and Valuisky districts, where several private houses and a car were damaged.