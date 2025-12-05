Russia, India support efforts to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are committed to strengthening efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and reaffirm the need to comply with the Biological Weapons Convention.

"The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening global efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Russia expressed strong support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The parties urged all members of the international community to work to enhance mutual trust in order to promote global peace and security," reads a joint statement following the 23rd Russia-India summit.

Russia and India intend to cooperate on export controls to "ensure a balance between security interests and commercial considerations, as well as the peaceful use of technology." The two countries urged strict adherence to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development and Production of Biological and Toxin Weapons. Moscow and New Delhi also dismissed plans to create any mechanisms duplicating the functions of this convention.

The Nuclear Suppliers Group comprises 48 states. Its primary goal is to limit the risk of uncontrolled proliferation of nuclear materials, equipment, and technology.