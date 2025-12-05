Putin, Witkoff discuss Ukraine peace plan based on Anchorage understandings — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the Ukraine peace settlement during their recent Moscow meeting based on key understandings reached in Anchorage, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"All the key issues were discussed in Moscow [at the Russia-US meeting] based on key understandings reached in Anchorage," Putin’s aide told Zvezda News.

This year’s sixth Putin-Witkoff meeting took place in the Kremlin on December 2. They discussed aspects of resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader described the almost five-hour meeting as "very useful" as "every point" of the US-drafted peace plan was discussed.