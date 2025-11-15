Russian troops advance by 1 km near Liman in Kharkov Region — military expert

LUGANSK, November 15. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced by 1 km near Liman in the Kharkov Region over the past few days and have begun mopping up the territory northwest and northeast of that community, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The military expert told TASS on November 14 that Russian forces had begun battles for Liman in the Kharkov Region after liberating Sinelnikovo.

"According to information available to me, our troops have advanced considerably near Liman over the past few days, approximately by 1 km in the southern direction. They have begun to take positions on forest terrain and mop up the territory both northwest and northeast of Liman," he said.

Ukrainian troops are putting up fierce resistance in battles near Liman, the military expert said.

"First of all, they are still holding a vast territory southwest and south of Liman. The settlement of Vilcha also makes some adjustments to operations by our forces in that area," Marochko said.