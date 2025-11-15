LUGANSK, November 15. /TASS/. Russian soldiers are systematically destroying a group of the Ukrainian army near Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), thereby squeezing the neck of the fire cauldron, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Marochko told TASS on November 8 that Russian troops had encircled the Ukrainian army’s units near Seversk in the area of neighboring Zvanovka.

"Regarding the settlement of Seversk, the Ukrainian group trapped in the fire pocket near Zvanovka is being systematically destroyed. Our troops are slowly but steadily tightening their grip on the cauldron on a regular basis," he said.