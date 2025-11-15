LUGANSK, November 15. /TASS/. Russian soldiers have practically slammed shut the cauldron near Dimitrov (Ukraine’s Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that the Ukrainian army’s group is completely surrounded and cannot leave the city.

"The cauldron near Dimitrov has practically been sealed shut. There is a tiny section along Verbitsky Street, which is already in the gray zone. Overall, I can say that the Ukrainian group is completely encircled here," he said.

The Ukrainian soldiers still have a choice now to voluntarily surrender and lay down their arms, or to "remain in Dimitrov forever and be destroyed by our troops," the expert added.