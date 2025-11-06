LUGANSK, November 6. /TASS/. By sabotaging the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the West intends to stop the special military operation and create an infected buffer zone in Donbass and Novorossiya, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"I want to make it clear that the West may consider provocation, sabotage, and a terrorist attack against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as the future of the conflict and support of the Kiev junta, as part of stopping the special military operation, creating a so-called buffer zone of contaminated, lifeless territory in Donbass and Novorossiya, repeating the Chernobyl tragedy, and mothballing the Donbass region for many years, making them a blank spot on the map," he said.

The expert does not rule out that Kiev may use long-range missiles to attack the nuclear power plant, which Vladimir Zelensky "demands from the West."

Today, the SVR said that the West is considering organizing sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "with the melting of the core of its nuclear reactors." The British surmised that "residents of the Kiev-controlled areas and citizens of the EU countries near the Ukrainian western border would be in the area of the spread of radioactive particles," the SVR said. It is proposed to carry out a major sabotage with victims among Ukrainians and residents of the European Union countries, like the 2014 tragedy of the Malaysian flight MH17. According to their idea, this is how the Kiev regime will be able to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which is negative for Westerners, and its perception by the public in the West, since they will lay responsibility on Russia.