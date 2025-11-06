MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. The collective West can organize an attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to reverse the situation in Ukraine, Maxim Zubarev, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"The collective West continues to look for an opportunity to reverse the situation in Ukraine. Due to the recent successes of the Russian army and the inability to achieve a result by military means, the option of a strike on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is being considered, after which all the world's media, on the command from London and Washington, will begin to blame Russia for this. They are not even afraid of contamination of the territory and the spread of radiation in the EU, because the plan to draw Europe into war with Russia has not been removed from the agenda," the deputy said.

He added that the collective West is always ready to raise the stakes in the war with Russia if it does not have to fight itself.