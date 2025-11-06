Over 370,000 sports facilities built in Russia, more to come, says President Putin

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. Over 370,000 sports facilities have been built across the territory of Russia and this is not the limit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are building large stadiums, sports complexes, and small sports centers for daily activities in schools, universities, parks, and courtyards," Putin said speaking at the ‘Russia: Country of Sports’ international sports forum.

"We have now more than 370,000 sports facilities across Russia. And, of course, we are not going to stop, we do not plan to. We will go forward," Putin added.

The 13th Russia: Country of Sports annual international sports forum is taking place in Russia’s Volga River city of Samara on November 5-7. The annual forum was established in 2009 in accordance with a decree from the Russian president in order to develop physical culture and sport, international sports cooperation and promote a healthy lifestyle. TASS is the official information partner of the forum.