Russia in contact with Venezuela — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow is in contact with Caracas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"In this case, we are indeed in contact with our friends in Venezuela. We have various contractual obligations," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question on whether, as The Washington Post reported, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro had sent a request to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the supply of missiles, radars, and aircraft.

On October 21, the Russian State Duma ratified the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty between Russia and Venezuela. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, this ratification is especially significant given the unprecedented force and direct military pressure that Venezuela is facing from the US.