MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The elimination of a Ukrainian commando group following their helicopter landing near Krasnoarmeysk (known locally as Pokrovsk) by Russian forces underscores the Russian Defense Ministry's keen awareness of Ukrainian military’s secret operations and plans, military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told TASS.

"This incident highlights the Russian Defense Ministry's strong situational awareness in this critical region. It is one of the most significant areas of current focus. Ukrainian military intelligence had planned an operation, but a special forces unit tasked with unblocking and evacuating personnel was successfully intercepted and neutralized. This marks a continuation of a successful campaign aimed at encircling and neutralizing Ukrainian military personnel - over 5,000 men - trapped in the area," Korotchenko explained.

On November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that all 11 members of the Ukrainian commando team were liquidated immediately after their helicopter landing approximately one kilometer northwest of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic.