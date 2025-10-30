Russia's response to stealing its assets to be aimed at compensating for damage — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia's response to the expropriation of its sovereign assets will be aimed at compensating for the damage caused, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We do not intend to disclose specific plans for retaliatory measures in the event of expropriation of sovereign assets in advance," the diplomat noted. "Any illegal actions by the European Commission, European states, or anyone else to appropriate our funds will be treated as theft and result in inevitable and harsh punishment in accordance with Russian legislation and international law," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, "in accordance with the principles of reciprocity, Russia will give the expropriators a guaranteed and very painful response." "It will be measured, taking into account our interests and aimed at compensating for the damage caused," she pointed out.

According to the spokeswoman, some EU member states are aware of the consequences of such actions and "do not want to share collective responsibility for Brussels' desire to finance the Kiev regime's military ambitions, nor do they want to deal with the consequences of illegal actions from the point of view of corporate and international law.".