MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Kiev is not hiding its plans to create a man-made disaster by flooding settlements along the Seversky Donets River to slow the advance of Russian troops near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"From October 25 to 26, the Ukrainian army carried out several deliberate attacks using US HIMARS and other rocket systems, damaging the structure and floodgates of the Belgorod Reservoir dam. Drone strikes also targeted repair crews reinforcing the dam, worsening the damage. The enemy openly pursues a plan to cause a man-made disaster to slow Russian forces in the Volchansk area by flooding settlements along the Seversky Donets River," she said.

Zakharova added that Ukrainian militants acted under the same scenario when they destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in June 2023.

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin in a report that Russian troops had liberated more than 70% of Volchansk.