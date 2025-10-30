US’ decision on nuclear tests violates their obligations — Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decision to resume nuclear tests does not comply with the US commitments under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and the moratorium on nuclear weapons testing, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

Earlier, the American leader instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear tests immediately. He did not specify which tests he referred to, or whether they included detonation of nuclear warheads.

"The decision of the American president to resume nuclear tests does not fit within the obligations of the United States. The Americans never withdrew their signature from the CTBT signed in 1996. And even without ratifying the treaty, they are 'obliged to refrain from actions that would deprive the treaty of its object and purpose,' as stated in the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (article 18). At the same time, the United States introduced a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing back in 1992, following the USSR in 1990, which is still in effect," Kosachev said on Telegram.

He believes that the whole point of these actions by the US and their NATO allies to undermine the system of arms control agreements was to remove the restrictions that prevented them from achieving unilateral military advantages. "They have been acting impudently and self-confidently in recent years, under the illusion that they would not receive a response. And now there is a convincing Russian response under the names of Oreshnik, Burevestnik and Poseidon. Moreover, while Russia complies with its obligations, including under agreements that are no longer in force," Kosachev wrote.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant. According to the head of state, it is much more powerful than the promising Sarmat intercontinental missile. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, later said that the Poseidon underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant can be considered a Doomsday weapon.

On October 26, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin that tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile of unlimited range were completed. During the tests, the rocket was in the air for about 15 hours and covered 14,000 km, which, he said, is not the limit. He stressed that during the flight of the Burevestnik, all the specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed, thereby demonstrating high capabilities to bypass missile and air defense systems.