US resuming nuclear testing to undermine strategic stability — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The potential resumption of US nuclear testing will lead to chaos in the sphere of strategic stability, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"If the Pentagon resumes testing at US test sites, which was suspended in 1992, it will trigger a chain reaction and ultimately lead to chaos in the sphere of strategic stability," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker noted that the US signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and is obliged to uphold its commitments, even without ratification. "Russia continues to adhere to a voluntary moratorium on the CTBT despite withdrawing its instrument of ratification. However, this is only on the basis of equal and reciprocal conditions, as President Vladimir Putin warned in 2023," Slutsky noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately. The US leader did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.