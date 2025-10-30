MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The West must be ready to approach Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin with humility, so that Moscow does not use the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said during a plenary session.

"The creation of the Burevestnik missile made it possible to test the Poseidon vehicle, which has no equal. The president oversaw the implementation of this project from start to finish, and we can see the result. Today, those abroad who seek to harm us must be ready to approach our supreme commander-in-chief humbly, just so that this weapon is not used," the lawmaker said.

He noted that no one believed the project would be implemented. "The president believed in it and kept it under control. The most modern and powerful weapon has been created," the State Duma chairman added.

Earlier, during a conversation with special military operation fighters, Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. According to the Russian leader, it far surpasses the promising Sarmat intercontinental missile in terms of power. Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev later stated that the Poseidon vehicle can be considered a doomsday weapon.