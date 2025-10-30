Russia-US parliamentary dialogue could be resumed — head of Duma’s committee

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Parliamentary dialogue between Russia and the US could be resumed in the near future, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee and leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.

"Let us not offend our partners in the strategic dialogue, which, I am confident, will be continued in the near future. And we will work, including in the area of parliamentary diplomacy, which is familiar to me and my colleagues. Dialogue in this area could very well be resumed in the near future," Slutsky said.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s recent statement about the potential resumption of nuclear weapons testing, Slutsky stressed that Russia possesses modern weapon systems whose capabilities, in his view, surpass not only current but possibly future technological standards. "It may be muscle-flexing, but, it seems to me, who is there to flex muscles at? We possess all modern weapon systems at a level not of the present, but perhaps of the next century," the deputy added.

Earlier, the US leader said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, he did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to, or whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.