MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia has clarified more than once that it does not plan to use nuclear weapons offensively but is prepared to defend itself against any potential attack, including those involving nuclear arms. Vladimir Dzhabarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, conveyed this stance to TASS.

"We are not planning to attack anyone, let alone with nuclear forces. However, we are making it clear that we stand ready to repel any aggression, including nuclear strikes," Dzhabarov emphasized.

​​​At the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States holds a 25-year advantage in nuclear submarine technology. He also highlighted that the US leads globally in the quality of its weapons systems. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking earlier during a meeting with veterans of the special military operation, announced the successful testing of the Poseidon nuclear-powered, unmanned underwater vehicle. Putin described the Poseidon as being significantly more powerful than the prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, later characterized the Poseidon as a potential doomsday weapon due to its nuclear capabilities.

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Putin that the testing of the Burevestnik, an unlimited-range cruise missile, had been successfully completed. During testing, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, with Gerasimov asserting that this is not the limit. He highlighted that the missile’s flight involved all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its advanced capabilities to evade missile defense and air defense systems.

Russia’s statements underscore its focus on strategic deterrence and advanced military technology, signaling readiness while emphasizing a stance of defensive preparedness.