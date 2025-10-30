DONETSK, October 30. /TASS/. Paris may deploy a group of 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine in order to secure a foothold in the territories that interest French agrarian companies, Natalya Nikonorova, deputy chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and former foreign minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

That said, the European servicemen may begin protecting law and order and borders behind the frontlines in order to send more Ukrainian militants to the battlefield, she pointed out.

"Purely pragmatic motives may be hidden behind loud proclamations. It is as if France is trying to get entrenched in the territories where its major agrarian companies are already active or planning to expand. Earlier, these structures expressed interest in Ukraine’s southern regions and, according to some information, they even informally divided the zones of influence with the British side," Nikonorova said.

That said, the French military contingent may receive authority to organize the operations of border guards and policemen behind the frontlines, so that the Kiev regime may send more militants to the battlefield. In turn, Paris may make loud statements about military aid to Ukraine in order to distract its citizens from domestic issues, Nikonorova believes.

"One thing is obvious - if the deployment of French troops which, according to the SVR, consist mostly of Latin Americans, to Ukrainian territory does happen, this will seriously escalate the already tense international situation. And such a contingent will inevitably become the legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces," the senator pointed out.

Earlier, the press center of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that, on French President Emmanuel Macron’s orders, the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel for deployment to Ukraine to support the Kiev regime. According to the SVR, the unit’s core will consist of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, primarily from Latin America, who have already been stationed in parts of Poland bordering Ukraine. These troops are undergoing intensive combat training and receiving weapons and military equipment.