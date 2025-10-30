Russia to 'respond in kind' to any breach of nuclear test moratorium — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring potential violations of the international moratorium on nuclear testing and will respond accordingly if such actions occur, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s directive to the Pentagon to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

"The United States is a sovereign nation and has the right to make sovereign decisions," Peskov noted. "However, I would like to recall President [Vladimir] Putin’s repeatedly stated position: if anyone breaks the moratorium, Russia will respond in kind."

Earlier, the US leader said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, he did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to, and whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.