Russia hopes Trump received proper report on Burevestnik tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia expects that information about the tests of the Poseidon and Burevestnik systems was conveyed to US President Donald Trump accurately, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on the US leader’s statements and his directive to the Pentagon to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

"We hope that, regarding the Burevestnik and Poseidon tests, the information was properly communicated to President Trump," Peskov stated. "These tests cannot be regarded as nuclear ones in any way," he clarified.

Earlier, the US leader said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, he did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to, and whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.