No US notification on nuclear tests plans — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not received any notification from Washington regarding plans to resume nuclear weapons testing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether Russia had been informed of such plans before US President Donald Trump’s public statements.

Earlier, the US leader said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, he did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to, and whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.