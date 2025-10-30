Russia unaware of any countries involved in nuclear weapons tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia has no information about any countries conducting nuclear weapons tests, as US President Donald Trump claimed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing, commenting on the US leader’s directive to the Pentagon to hold such trials.

"There is a current moratorium [on nuclear tests] in effect," the Kremlin official pointed out. "In his statement, President Trump mentioned that other countries are purportedly involved in testing nuclear weapons. Until now, we were unaware that anyone was engaged in the testing," he added.

Earlier, the US leader stated that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear arms tests. Trump did not explain which tests precisely he had in mind and whether they involved the detonation of nuclear warheads.