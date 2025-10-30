No expert talks on nuclear disarmament with US currently taking place — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington aren’t currently engaged in expert talks on nuclear disarmament, but the issue remains on the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The need for such expert talks was repeatedly raised in our conversations. This is a very complicated issue and in fact, such talks usually take a while. However, no in-depth expert negotiations are currently underway," Peskov noted, when asked if the US and Russia were holding nuclear disarmament talks following the Alaska meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

"Indeed, the issue has been brought up repeatedly," the Kremlin spokesman added.

When speaking with reporters, US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Moscow were discussing nuclear disarmament issues. Earlier, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had instructed the US Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons. He did not provide any details as to what kind of tests were expected to take place.