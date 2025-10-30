No reason to talk about stalemate in Russia-US dialogue — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia does not believe that its dialogue with the United States, which resumed recently, has stalled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Moscow’s tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle, along with Washington’s plans to resume nuclear testing, indicated a stalemate in dialogue, he answered in the negative.

US President Donald Trump earlier stated that he had instructed the US Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons. He did not provide any details as to what kind of tests were expected to take place.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with service members on Wednesday that Russia had carried out a successful test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle, whose capacity significantly surpasses that of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier, Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the head of state that the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile with an unlimited range had been completed. On October 21, the missile was in the air for 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers.