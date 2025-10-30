Tests of Burevestnik missile do not fall under category of nuclear tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s tests of the Burevestnik missile, which features a nuclear-powered propulsion system, do not fall under the category of nuclear weapons tests restricted by international treaties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified during a briefing, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s recent statements and his directive to the Pentagon to carry out American nuclear weapons tests.

"If [Trump] in some way refers to the Burevestnik tests as a nuclear test carried out by another country, that is in no way accurate. All nations continue to advance the development of their defense systems, but this does not constitute a nuclear test," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Previously, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, he did not specify the nature of the tests or whether they would involve detonating nuclear warheads.