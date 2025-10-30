Western media lying about children 'abducted' during special op — Russian embassy to US

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Western media are maliciously spreading false claims about hundreds of thousands of children "abducted" during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev stated in a declaration disseminated by the embassy.

He was asked to comment on information about plans by US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) and Brian Schatz (Democrat, Hawaii) to hold hearings involving the Ukrainian embassy in Washington on this issue, summoning the head of the Russian diplomatic mission to testify. "We view this initiative, backed by the well-known Russophobe Graham, who is promoting a bill to designate Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' under the false pretext of 'abducting' Ukrainian children, as a clear provocation, undertaken at the behest of the regime in Kiev to cover up crimes committed by the Ukrainian army against civilians, including the elderly, women and minors," Darchiev noted.

"The references in Western media, prompted by Kiev, to tens or even hundreds of thousands of 'abducted' children are deliberately false and are being maliciously circulated in the propaganda war against Russia," he emphasized.

As the ambassador noted, "US First Lady Melania Trump, who appealed to Russian President [Vladimir Putin] with a request to pay close attention to the fate of minors in the conflict zone, expressed gratitude for the Russian side’s readiness to provide objective and detailed information." Thanks to this interaction, he stated, "seven children were promptly reunited with their families in Ukraine and one girl returned to Russia."

Work on family reunification

The Russian side, Darchiev continued, "has repeatedly provided detailed explanations about the fate of children caught in the combat zone, assisting in family reunification and persistently urging Ukrainian authorities to provide specific lists, rather than engaging in the dissemination of fakes about 20,000 ‘stolen’ minor citizens of Ukraine undergoing 'forced Russification.'"

He recalled that "during the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2, the list presented by the Ukrainian delegation contained only 339 names of children being sought by relatives." He added that "upon verification, a third of the names proved to be unreliable. Many of the children had never been on Russian territory, had reached the age of 18, or had already returned to their families. Efforts continue to clarify the status of the remaining children." The ambassador emphasized that "the reunifications of children with their families are confirmed by staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who accompany each child during handover to parents or relatives." He also noted that Qatar and the Vatican are acting as mediators in the process.

"Naturally, the participation of Russian representatives in the witch hunt orchestrated by Graham, where the guilty have already been predetermined, is excluded in principle. It is Senator Graham himself who should be held accountable first and foremost, as criminal cases have been initiated against him in Russia for public calls in March 2022 for an attempt on the life of the Russian President, as well as for statements made during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in May 2023 about 'killing Russians,'" Darchiev stated.

As reported by The Hill newspaper, Senators Graham and Schatz are considering the possibility of holding hearings on this topic in the US Senate Appropriations Committee. According to the newspaper, the lawmakers are assessing the prospect of inviting Darchiev to testify at these hearings, the date of which has not yet been set.