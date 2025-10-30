Lavrov praises substantial resource potential of Russia, African countries

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and African countries possess vast resource potential, making closer cooperation in this area essential, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated while addressing participants at the Russian-African Raw Materials Dialogue hosted by St. Petersburg Mining University.

"Russia and African countries share significant resource wealth, particularly in the mining sector, which plays a vital role in our economies," Lavrov said in his message, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. "The commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in this field is reflected in the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026."

Lavrov emphasized that the event’s agenda aligns with the broader goal of strengthening Russian-African collaboration. "We will discuss key issues, including improving the regulation of the raw materials industry and developing highly skilled professionals. This work, aimed at bolstering the economic, technological, and energy sovereignty of African states, deserves strong support," he noted.

The Russian foreign minister also expressed confidence that the dialogue would yield meaningful results. "I am convinced that today’s discussions will be productive and help lay the foundation for cooperation in the mining sector. The recommendations developed here will significantly contribute to the agenda of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, scheduled for November in Cairo," Lavrov concluded.