MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian troops of the Battlegroup East have established control of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, thus completing the liberation of the right bank of the Yanchur River, military sources told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Assault units of the 60th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the 5th Army hoisted the Russian flag in Krasnogorskoye, thus marking the final stage of the liberation of the right bank of the Yanchur River in the Zaporozhye Region," the sources said. "As a result of resolute and decisive actions Russian soldiers took control of an enemy defense area of over 5 square kilometers along the eastern bank of the Yanchur River." "Enemy losses amounted to up to one platoon, four armored vehicles, and nine other vehicles."

The Battlegroup East liberated five settlements this week.