Moscow ready to work on reuniting children from Russia, Ukraine with families — embassy

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for cooperation with the US on the issue of reuniting children from Russia and Ukraine with their families, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement published on the X social network.

"The Russian side is open to cooperation in good faith in assisting to reunite families and children on both sides by this tragic conflict, taking into account every verified case. Instead, we are witnessing a campaign of lies and fakes of ‘tens of thousands’ of abducted minors, while the actual list presented by Ukraine does not exceed 339," the Russian diplomatic mission noted.

The embassy emphasized that an initiative by US senators Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina, listed as extremist and terrorist by Russia) and Brian Schatz (Democrat, Hawaii) to hold a hearing on Russia’s alleged "abduction of Ukrainian children" "is just another provocation to cover up war crimes committed by neo-Nazi regime in Kiev against civilians, including children in Donbass."

"Any Russian participation in such a highly biased hearing is therefore out of question," Russian diplomats concluded.

According to the Hill newspaper, Graham and Schatz "are working to hold a hearing in the Senate Appropriations subcommittee of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the issue of Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children."

The media outlet noted that the senators "intend to invite Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev to testify in the hearing, although a date has not been set.".