IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down and eliminated 170 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As a result of falling drone fragments, a cell tower was damaged in the Volgograd Region. Windows were shattered in two private residences in the Rostov Region. As a result of drone attacks, residential buildings, a motor vehicle, an administrative building and a school gym sustained damage in the Voronezh Region.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty over the course of the night destroyed 170 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the military agency, 48 UAVs were downed over the Bryansk Region, 21 - over the Voronezh Region, 16 - over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 15 - over the Kaluga Region, 14 - over the Rostov Region, 10 - over the Kursk Region, nine - over the Moscow Region, including six flying toward Moscow, nine - over the Tula Region, five each - over the Ryazan, Volgograd and Novgorod regions, four each - over the Belgorod and Oryol regions and Crimea, and one - over the Lipetsk Region.

Aftermath

- Air defense systems neutralized drones in the Verkhnedonsky, Chertkovsky and Sholokhovsky districts in the Rostov Region. In the Chertkovsky District windows were shattered in two private residences, regional Governor Yury Slusar said.

- As a result of falling UAV fragments, a cell tower was damaged in the Rudnyansky District in the Volgograd Region, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said. There have been no casualties or damage to residential buildings.

- Following UAV attacks in the Voronezh Region, residential buildings, a motor vehicle, an administrative building and a school gym sustained damage, Governor Alexander Gusev said.