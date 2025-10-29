DONETSK, October 29. /TASS/. A group of 2,000 French military personnel will be unable to influence the progression of the Russian Armed Forces. According to Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), if French troops engage directly on the frontlines, they risk being annihilated. "The presence of 2,000 French soldiers will not alter the course of the battle or the overall situation on the frontline," Gagin stated. "Ukrainian forces are suffering the loss of about 1,000 troops daily. Essentially, these 2,000 soldiers are destined to perish."

Gagin also remarked that French soldiers and intelligence agents have already participated in the conflict on Ukraine’s side, primarily as mercenaries. Their involvement has not strengthened the Ukrainian military’s position. Regardless of whether they operate at the front or in rear areas, foreigners are legitimate targets for Russian forces and may be attacked if found near Ukrainian military installations.

The expert further suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to send this contingent is an attempt to emulate Napoleon. "The key difference is that Napoleon rose through the military ranks from second lieutenant to commander-in-chief, personally taking part in battles. Macron, on the other hand, is an economist and a political figure, not a battlefield leader. There is a vast gulf between him and Napoleon. Macron is an economist and a protege. He is unable to make a fashionable statement that he is a self-made man," Gagin concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that, reportedly on Macron’s orders, the French General Staff is preparing to deploy up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine to support Kiev. The core of this force is said to consist of French Foreign Legion assault troops, many of whom are from Latin American countries. These troops are currently stationed in areas of Poland bordering Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training and receiving weapons and military equipment.