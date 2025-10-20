Russia’s stance on peaceful settlement is well-known, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The position of Russia and President Vladimir Putin on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict is consistent and well-known, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The stance of the Russian Federation and President Putin is consistent and well-known," he noted, when asked if Moscow’s terms for resolving the conflict in Ukraine remained unchanged amid contradictory statements by Kiev.

Vladimir Zelensky stated earlier that Ukraine was close to ending military operations. He added, however, that he would not accept the demand "for a withdrawal from Donbass." In addition, Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), which extend martial law and mobilization.