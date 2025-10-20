Kremlin declines to comment on media reports about potential territorial swaps

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not provide any additional comments on the recent phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to media reports alleging that the two leaders had discussed a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass in exchange for territorial concessions in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

"We have released all the information on the phone call that we wanted to share," Peskov said. "We have nothing to further add," he stressed.

The Washington Post alleged earlier that Putin and Trump had discussed Russia’s demand for Ukrainian forces to leave the Donetsk People’s Republic in exchange for some concessions in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The newspaper did not provide any details. Russia has not confirmed the report.

The Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, joined Russia as the country’s integral parts based on the referendums held in the fall of 2022. Their status is enshrined in the Russian Constitution.