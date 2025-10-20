Kremlin hears US statements on Tomahawk missiles, takes them into account

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia has not received any notification from the US regarding its decision not to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but is monitoring statements on this matter and taking them into account, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"There cannot be any official notifications on this score," he said in response to a TASS question about whether there had been any official statements regarding US President Donald Trump's decision not to supply Tomahawks to Kiev.

"We are hearing and listening to statements on this matter. We take them into account. We also have contacts at the working and expert levels, where we also have the opportunity to exchange viewpoints."

On October 17, during a meeting with Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington itself requires Tomahawk missiles and other weapons Kiev would like to have.

According to Axios, citing sources, Trump told Zelensky that the United States currently has no intention of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Trump reportedly emphasized that his current priority is diplomacy, and that supplying such missiles could undermine efforts in that regard.