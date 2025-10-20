Relations with Orban helped Putin, Trump in choosing Budapest for their summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains both constructive cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and warm relations with US leader Donald Trump which mostly helped the Russian and US leaders select Budapest as a venue for their upcoming summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.

"Trump maintains quite warm relations with Orban, and President Putin has quite a constructive relationship [with the Hungarian head of government]," Kremlin told reporters. "This largely contributed to the understanding [between the Russian and US leaders] in their latest phone call," he added.

Following a phone conversation with Putin on October 16, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay."

Orban said that he had had ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit and that relevant work began on Thursday evening.