BELGOROD, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 munitions over the past 24 hours, killing two and wounding several other civilians, the regional operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka came under attacks by 39 drones, of which 19 were shot down and suppressed. In addition, one munition was fired on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka," it said.

"Early this morning, a minivan was damaged in an FPV drone attack in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka," the operational headquarters reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with 17 UAVs. A man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car in the village of Ustinka. Two civilians injured in the settlement of Oktyabrsky were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, it said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army attacked the Borisovsky district with one UAV, the Valuisky district with 12 UAVs and three munitions, the Volokonovsky district with 10 UAVs, and the Graivoronsky district with 24 UAVs, the regional headquarters reported.

"In the village of Dorogoshch, a man was killed in a drone attack. Two women injured in the villages of Dobroye and Gora-Podol were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 where they are receiving all necessary assistance," it said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with seven munitions and 14 UAVs and the Rakityansky district with two drones. The regional headquarters reported.

"In the village of Ilyok-Koshary, three civilians were wounded in a drone attack on a commuter bus. They were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 where they are receiving all necessary assistance," it said.